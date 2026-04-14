Incarnate Word Academy's Angel Tennis Team claims third consecutive State Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Incarnate Word Academy's Angel Tennis team has once again proven its dominance on the court, capturing its third consecutive state boys team title at the TAPPS 4A State Championship held April 13 at the Waco Tennis Regional Center.

The Angels' remarkable three-peat showcases the program's sustained excellence and dedication to competitive tennis at the highest level of TAPPS 4A competition.

The championship run was powered by standout individual performances across multiple divisions:

Kameron Fernandez claimed the TAPPS 4A Boys Singles State Championship, demonstrating exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament.

Kevin Steen Kameron Fernandez, TAPPS 4A Boys Single State Champion





In doubles competition, the duo of Cameron Rybar and Nikhil Madappa secured the TAPPS 4A Boys Doubles State Championship, adding another title to the Angels' impressive haul.

Kevin Steen Cameron Rybar and Nikhil Madappa, TAPPS 4A Boys Double State Champion





The boys' tennis team captured the overall TAPPS 4A Boys Tennis State Championship. The girls' tennis team finished as TAPPS 4A Girls Tennis State Runner-Ups, demonstrating the program's strength on both sides.

Kevin Steen TAPPS 4A Girls Tennis State Runner-Ups

Laura Garcia and Sophia Longtain earned third place in TAPPS 4A Girls Doubles, contributing valuable points to the team's overall performance.

Kevin Steen Laura Garcia & Sophia Longtain, TAPPS 4A Girls Double Third Place





The TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) 4A State Championship represents the highest level of private school tennis competition in Texas.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!