IceRays have several special promotions planned for Friday's game

The Corpus Christi Ice Rays have several special events scheduled tonight at their home match tonight against the Amarillo Wranglers at the American Bank Center.
Teddy bear toss scheduled at tonight's IceRays game
Posted at 2:35 PM, Dec 10, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays are back at home tonight at the American Bank Center as they hook up with the Amarillo Wranglers.

Among the events scheduled include a Teddy Bear toss which will happen after the IceRays score their first goal.

Fans are invited to throw stuffed animals onto the ice following that goal, benefitting local charities.

Friday also will be Ugly Christmas Sweater night with the team wearing a special jersey to be auctioned off following the game.

And as always, it will also be Frosty Friday with $4 16-ounce draft beers.

There’s also a special $10 holiday ticket price.

Cassidy Lange, the team’s president, described all of the upcoming events with KRIS 6 Sunrise anchors Paulo Salazar and Sierra Pizarro before tonight’s big game.

