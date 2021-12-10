IceRays have several special promotions planned for Friday's game

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays are back at home tonight at the American Bank Center as they hook up with the Amarillo Wranglers.

Among the events scheduled include a Teddy Bear toss which will happen after the IceRays score their first goal.

Fans are invited to throw stuffed animals onto the ice following that goal, benefitting local charities.

Friday also will be Ugly Christmas Sweater night with the team wearing a special jersey to be auctioned off following the game.

And as always, it will also be Frosty Friday with $4 16-ounce draft beers.

There’s also a special $10 holiday ticket price.

