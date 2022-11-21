'I am thrilled out of my mind:' Henry Winkler meets Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to super fans, and he got to meet one of them on the field Sunday night before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before kickoff, Mahomes walked over to the sidelines to meet Henry Winkler of Fonzie fame from "Happy Days."

Earlier Sunday, Winkler took to Twitter to post his excitement about the encounter.

Well today is the Day ..I will meet Patrick Mahomes @Chiefs nation::: IF I MEET one of you ..I meet all of you — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 20, 2022

As the Chiefs took the field for pregame warmups Sunday night, Mahomes jogged over to Winkler on the sidelines.

"I appreciate you coming," Mahomes said as he presented Winkler with a signed jersey. "It says Winkler on the back and everything. I appreciate you. Have a great time."

The pair exchanged hugs and quickly posed for photos.

After the encounter, Winkler said he was "thrilled out of his mind."

"I think that I just met one of my heroes," he said. "He was so genuine. I think that he is exactly the same in life as he lives with the intensity on the field."

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also showed his love for the "Fonz" during pregame warmups, donning a red and white shirt in homage to the actor.

Jeff Lewis/AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Winkler seemed to enjoy the game as well, which Kansas City won 30-27 on Mahomes' third touchdown to Kelce with 31 seconds remaining.

