Houston Astros farmhands again will practice in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Baseball is back!

The Houston Astros farmhands, players who are working for a chance to make the major league team one day, will utilize Whataburger Field as the club's alternate training site to prepare for the 2021 baseball season. Whataburger Field also is the home of the Corpus Christi Hooks.

This is part of an ongoing partnership the Hooks and Astros have been building for some time.

“After our successful run as the Astros’ alternate site host last year, we couldn’t be happier to welcome back the top-notch players and coaches to Whataburger Field before the Hooks season officially kicks off,” Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. “We’re excited to get these players ramped up to play a full season, and hopefully we’ll see many of them wearing an Astros uniform and contributing to a playoff contender by the end of 2021.”

According to a press release from the Hooks, 30 organizations were asked to send their Triple-A-caliber players to alternate sites leading up to othe opening of the 2021 season. Those players will be aiming to be called up to the Major Leagues one day.

Major League Baseball opens April 1 and Minor League Baseball opens May 4.

