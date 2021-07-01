Korey Lee shining in his first Double-A stint

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks currently are fighting to make their way up the standings in the Double-A Central Division standings, and they are getting help from one man who has been on a tear since being promoted to Corpus Christi.

Catcher Korey Lee has been the hottest player in minor league baseball since arriving in Corpus Christi.

"We're not blind, right," said Hooks Manager Gregorio Petit. "We're watching the same guy, and he's been really really good."

Really good might be an understatement.

The 23-year-old Lee has been nothing short of great since his promotion from high-A.

"It's different, obviously, these guys know how to play and play it really well," said Lee.

Lee is one of those guys currently playing the game at a very high level.

Since he started playing for the Hooks, Lee is batting .333 with six home runs. Perhaps his biggest performance came against the Amarillo SodPoodles.

He destroyed the baseball -- hitting four home runs in six games -- and was named the AA Central Division Player of the Week.

Lee claims he is still adjusting. If that's the case, it's scary for everyone playing the Hooks.

"In high-A, you are still trying to figure out who you want to be and how you can contribute to the team," he said.

Lee has provided a spark for the home team.

"He brought energy to the club," said Petit.

He bat is as hot as it gets right now, and he looks to continue his upward trajectory all the way towards the biggest stage -- towards the show.

The Hooks return to their home field July 6 as they start a two-week homestand, starting with a visit by the Midland Rockhounds.