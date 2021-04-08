Hooks preparing to open their gates again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks are less than a month away from opening day as they look to bounce back from a canceled season in 2020.

For the last two days, the Hooks have been holding job fairs to get some people back to work. But what is equally important is they are finalizing their COVID-19 safety protocols to get us all back into the ballpark again.

General manager Brady Ballard says first and foremost masks will be required inside Whataburger Field. It's something mandated not just by Major League Baseball, but the City of Corpus Christi as well.

You'll see hand sanitizer throughout the park along with signage keeping you mindful of social distancing.

For seating, those season ticket holders and people who've had the same seats for years will still have them and can sit in more crowded areas, but there will be some sections designated for social distancing too.

“We're excited to have you, but we understand the rules are going to be in place, and we're going to be required to emphasize those and enforce them,” Ballard said. “So, come with a mask in hand. It’s going to be part of the experience, and if you're not ready for that, we totally understand and totally fine, but this way we get back to business right now.”

Tickets won't go on sale until the end of the month and they'll only be available a month in advance.

And don't worry, all the Hooks' favorite promotions will be coming back like fireworks on opening nght and Friday nights throughout the season.