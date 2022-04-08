Hooks make final preps ahead of Opening Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To prepare for Opening Day 2022, the Corpus Christi Hooks staff has worked hard on upgrades and maintenance work to Whataburger Field.

In 2022, around 70% of the seats in the stadium are new, cosmetic upgrades have been made to suites, and the grounds crew has worked hard to prepare the field for the players.

On Friday, everyone at the stadium made final preps to welcome fans for the first time in 2022. Eric Suniga, the operations manager at Whataburger Field, said everyone involved is ready for the season to start.

“It’s amazing to be back, and we’re all crazy excited to have fans going. Obviously, 2020 was kind of an odd season, so 2021 kind of got us going a little bit. 2022, we’re ready to go full blast, and I hope everybody else is ready to go as well,” Suniga said.

Earlier this year, the Hooks hosted a job fair to fill gameday positions. Suniga said there are still more positions needed to be filled, including ushers, greeters, retail workers, and more.

Information on positions available can be found on the Hooks website, or by calling 361-561-HOOK (4665).