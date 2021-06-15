Hooks kick off long homestand tonight against Frisco

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks have been away from Whataburger Field for about two weeks, but they return home Tuesday night for an extended homestand.
The local baseball franchise will play 13 home games over the next 13 days.
It all starts tonight when the Frisco RoughRiders hit town to open a seven-game homestand, including a rare Thursday doubleheader.
And then, the Amarillo Sod Poodles hit town on June 22 for six more games.
The Hooks currently are in fourth place in the South Division of the Texas League with a record of 16-19.
Here's a list of the promotions the team has scheduled during their upcoming slate of games.
- Tuesday, June 15 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)
- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.
- Wednesday, June 16 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)
- The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday.
- Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid’s ticket free.
- Thursday, June 17 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 4:05 p.m. doubleheader (gates open 3:35 p.m.)
- Itchy Burts Night: Celebrate the uniqueness of former Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders baseball player Itchy Burts, who is the four-time reigning “Best Name in College Baseball!” The first 500 fans in attendance will receive an Itchy Scratcher!
- Dog Day: Bring your pup to watch the Hooks! Enjoy the game from the Right Field Berm for just $6!
- Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 12 oz premium cans, $3 12 oz domestic cans, $1 12 oz soda cans
- Friday, June 18 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)
- The first 2,000 fans receive a Gray BIG Fauxback jersey [bit.ly], courtesy of CITGO
- Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light
- Saturday, June 19 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 6:05 p.m.)
- Super Saturday
- Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6
- Sunday, June 20 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 5:05 p.m. (gates open 3:35 p.m.)
- The first 2,000 kids 12 & under receive a Hooks José Altuve Growth Chart [bit.ly], thanks to Driscoll Health Plan
- Special Father’s Day Pregame Catch on the Field from 4 to 4:30!
- Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas, part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión!
- H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)
- Mrs. Baird’s Dollar Day ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).
- Tuesday, June 22 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)
- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.
- Wednesday, June 23 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)
- The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday.
- Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid’s ticket free.
- Thursday, June 24 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)
- Pride Night: A game to celebrate Pride! Join our friends from the Mosaic Project and Pride Corpus Christi at a special discounted group rate [astros-my.sharepoint.com].
- Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 12 oz premium cans, $3 12 oz domestic cans, $1 12 oz soda cans.
- Friday, June 25 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)
- Coastal Bend Weekend, presented by Port of Corpus Christi
- The first 2,000 fans receive a Coastal Bend Reusable Tumbler, courtesy of AutoNation
- Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light
- Saturday, June 26 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)
- Coastal Bend Weekend, presented by Port of Corpus Christi
- The first 2,000 fans receive a Coastal Bend Beach Bag, courtesy of Port of Corpus Christi
- Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6
- Sunday, June 27 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 5:05 p.m. (gates open 4:05 p.m.)
- Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas
- H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)
- Mrs. Baird’s Dollar Day ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).