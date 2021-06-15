Hooks kick off long homestand tonight against Frisco

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks have been away from Whataburger Field for about two weeks, but they return home Tuesday night for an extended homestand.

The local baseball franchise will play 13 home games over the next 13 days.

It all starts tonight when the Frisco RoughRiders hit town to open a seven-game homestand, including a rare Thursday doubleheader.

And then, the Amarillo Sod Poodles hit town on June 22 for six more games.

The Hooks currently are in fourth place in the South Division of the Texas League with a record of 16-19.

Here's a list of the promotions the team has scheduled during their upcoming slate of games.