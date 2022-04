CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders 6-2 in a special exhibition game Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

KRIS TV was the official media sponsor and the game was televised on KDF-TV. 2,400 fans turned out to watch the game in person.

The Hooks will play their season opener Friday night at Whataburger Field when they host San Antonio. First pitch is set for 7:05pm