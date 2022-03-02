CC Hooks season to start on time despite MLB lockout

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's MiLB team announced Wednesday despite the current owner imposed lockout in Major League Baseball, the Hooks season will start on time.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that MLB Commisioner Rob Manfred said the first two series of the season were officially canceled because MLB and the MLBPA failed to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The measure imposed by the MLB raised questions on the potential of the same happening in the MiLB.

However, minor league teams including the Hooks said their season "will start on time," despite the on-goings, or lack thereof, in MLB.

“We are excited to announce to our fans that the 2022 Hooks season will start on time with our April 8 opener vs. the San Antonio Missions at Whataburger Field," the team said in a statement.

A total of 70 games are scheduled to be played at their home field this season, which will run from April 6 to Sept. 11.

The 2022 Hooks season begins with an exhibition matchup with the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders on April 6 at Whataburger Field.

To purchase season tickets or purchase single game tickets, you can visit the Corpus Chrisiti Hooks website.

For additional information, fans are asked to contact the Whataburger Field office at 361-561-HOOK (4665).