Hooks to host first ever Pride Night

KRIS file photo.
The city and the Hooks will combine for a $3 million package of renovations at Whataburger Field.
$3 million package of investments announced for Whataburger Field
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 24, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — Tonight the Corpus Christi Hooks will host their first ever pride event with Pride Night at Whataburger Field.

As part of the event, the Hooks will be selling limited edition pride shirts and pride hats at the team store. Fans can buy hats here.

Tonight's 50/50 raffle during the game that normally goes towards the USO will benefit the Mosaic Project, a group that is connected with Pride Corpus Christi.

The Hooks are playing the Amarillo SodPoodles in the third game of a six game series.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

