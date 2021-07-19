Hooks star Pedro León called up to Triple-A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Hooks star shortstop0 Pedro León has been called up to Triple-A, this according to a tweet sent out by the club's twitter account.

Salute to Pedro León, a top #Astros prospect, who was promoted to Triple-A today! 👏🏾 Buena suerte con los @SL_Skeeters! pic.twitter.com/5bHnufw89l — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 19, 2021

León, one of the top prospects in the Houston Astros organization, will now play for the Sugarland Skeeters.

During his time in Corpus Christi, León bat .249 with nine homeruns and 33 RBIs.

The shortstop from Cuba represented the Astros in the MLB Futures Game during the all-star break.