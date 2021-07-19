Watch
Sports

Actions

Hooks star Pedro León called up to Triple-A

items.[0].image.alt
CC Hooks
Hooks star Pedro León called up to Triple-A
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 18:22:01-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Hooks star shortstop0 Pedro León has been called up to Triple-A, this according to a tweet sent out by the club's twitter account.

León, one of the top prospects in the Houston Astros organization, will now play for the Sugarland Skeeters.

During his time in Corpus Christi, León bat .249 with nine homeruns and 33 RBIs.

The shortstop from Cuba represented the Astros in the MLB Futures Game during the all-star break.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education