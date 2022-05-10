Vets Memorial's Toni Woods heading to state in track and field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Toni Woods is just the second female athlete from Veterans Memorial High School to qualify for the track and field state meet.

She is the regional champion in the 400 meters and this coming Friday night, she will take part in the biggest race of her life as she attempts to become the class 5A state champ.

"I feel like I'm just as good as anyone else out there because if not, I would not have made it," said Woods. "I am ready for the challenge."

The 400 meters is one lap around the track which also equals a quarter of a mile.

Her fastest time is 54.9 seconds, which could be enough to win a gold medal.

She is just a junior and has a very bright future. Not bad for someone who almost did not even try the sport.

"At first I did not like track and field, but over time, I just fell in love with it," Woods said. "I can see myself doing it in the future."

That future includes running in college. Several universities are already taking a hard look at Woods, who can solidify name recognition by winning at medal at state.

"I just like being a competitor and love a challenge," she said.