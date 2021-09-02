Veterans Memorial excited to play Miller in big TV game

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The excitement is building for Thursday's big non district battle between Veterans Memorial and Miller.

The game will be televised live on KRIS 6 starting at 7p.m. This has turned into one of the bigger rivalries in the city and bragging rights will be one the line.

"Honestly,playing MIller is always a different atmosphere with all the fans and the band playing," said Eagles offensive lineman Andy Rivera. "We love the rivalry and it's pretty awesome."

Both teams are ranked in the top ten in the state. Miller checks in at number 10 in class 4-a division one. The Eagles are ranked number eight in class 5-a division one.

Veterans Memorial returns only six starters from last year's team which made it all the way to the state semi-finals.

This is a team with a lot of confidence. "I think we can go even further than last year, we can go all the way to the state finals," said Eagles defensive back Nick Reyes.

"We have all the talent in the world and everyone works so hard here,"

