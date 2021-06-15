UIL will allow Friday night football to be streamed

AUSTIN, Texas — Get ready for a wider distribution of Friday night football across Texas starting this season.

The University Interscholastic League's Legislative Council approved a proposal that will allow Friday night high school football games to be streamed on the web.

Dave Campbell's texasfootball.com reports the measure passed the final legislative council with a clear majority in Tuesday's vote.

The vote overturns a longstanding rule that prohibited the live broadcast of Friday night games across Texas. That rule was suspended in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent attendance restrictions for many districts. It allowed those Friday games to be broadcast live on Friday night for the first time.

UIL Policy Committee chairman Aaron Hood noted on Tuesday that the majority of Texas school districts asked for the rule to be changed.

The rule will allow only the online streaming of games as over-the-air broadcasts on Friday night remain prohibited.