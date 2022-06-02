Top ranked Sinton preps for No. 2 Calallen

SINTON, Texas — The top ranked Sinton Pirates are playing their best baseball of the season riding into Thursday's mega match up with No. 2 ranked Calallen.

The two teams will battle in the Region IV Class 4A final, a one game winner-take-all contest to determine who advances to next week's state tournament.

As a team, the Pirates are hitting a staggering .387 and along the way they have clobbered 33 home runs, 18 of those in the playoffs.

A full house is expected to watch at Whataburger Field.

"It will be a big environment, probably the biggest one we have played in all year with eight thousand people watching," said Pirates pitcher/infielder Blake Mitchell. "We just need to go out there and play within ourselves and go compete to the best of our ability."

"This is something we marked on our calendar a long time ago," said Pirates catcher Rylan Galvan. "This game is pretty hyped up and we are ready to go and give it our very best. If we continue to play like we have been, we will be alright."

"I know Calallen has a great pitcher in Justin Lamkin," said Pirates pitcher/OF Wyatt Wiatrek. "They have some guys who can swing the bat, but we have some really good guys who can pitch. We also have had a hot bat lately, so we are excited to go out there and see what happens."

Reserved seats are sold out, but some berm seating was still available as of Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.