"Showdown on the Shoreline" varsity basketball tournament is underway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Coaches Association is hosting the "Showdown on the Shoreline" varsity basketball tournament from Dec.1 - Dec.3.

Teams from areas across Texas are taking part in the competition.

The games are being played at Mary Carroll High School, Richard King High School, and W.B. Ray High School.

Here is the pool playlist:



Pool A

C.C. Carroll

Elgin

St. Stephens

Pool B

Annapolis

Rockport

Sharyland

Pool C

C.C. Ray

New Braunfels

Santa Maria

Pool D

C.C. Veterans

SA Sotomayor

Sharyland Pioneer

Pool E

C.C. King

Pearsall

SA Brackenridge

Pool F

C.C. Moody

SA Lee

Santa Rosa

Pool G

C.C. Miller

Kingsville

SA Highlands

Pool H

Falfurrias

John Paul II

McAllen Memorial

Here is the schedule for the Pool Play on Dec. 1:

Site: Mary Carroll H.S. Main Gym



12:00 pm Pool B Annapolis vs Rockport 1:30 pm Pool A C.C. Carroll vs Elgin 3:00 pm Pool B Sharyland vs Annapolis 4:30 pm Pool A Elgin v St. Stephens 6:00 pm Pool B Rockport vs Sharyland 7:30 pm Pool A Stephens vs CC Carroll

Site: W.B. Ray H.S. Main Gym



12:00 pm Pool C C.C. Ray vs New Braunfels 1:30 pm Pool D C.C. Veterans vs Sharyland Pioneer 3:00 pm Pool C New Braunfels vs Santa Maria 4:30 pm Pool D Sharyland Pioneer vs SA Sotomayor 6:00 pm Pool C Santa Maria vs C.C. Ray 7:30 pm Pool D SA Sotomayor vs C.C. Veterans

Site: Richard King H.S. Main Gym



12:00 pm Pool F C.C. Moody vs SA Lee 1:30 pm Pool E C.C. King vs Pearsall 3:00 pm Pool G Kingsville vs SA Highlands 4:30 pm Pool H John Paul II vs McAllen Memorial 6:00 pm Pool F Santa Rosa vs C.C. Moody 7:30 pm Pool E SA Brackenridge vs C.C. King

Site: Richard King H.S. Back Gym

