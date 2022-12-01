Watch Now
"Showdown on the Shoreline" varsity basketball tournament is underway

CCCASSOC .jpg
Posted at 2:20 PM, Dec 01, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Coaches Association is hosting the "Showdown on the Shoreline" varsity basketball tournament from Dec.1 - Dec.3.

Teams from areas across Texas are taking part in the competition.

The games are being played at Mary Carroll High School, Richard King High School, and W.B. Ray High School.

Here is the pool playlist:

Pool A
C.C. Carroll
Elgin
St. Stephens
Pool B
Annapolis
Rockport
Sharyland
Pool C
C.C. Ray
New Braunfels
Santa Maria
Pool D
C.C. Veterans
SA Sotomayor
Sharyland Pioneer
Pool E
C.C. King
Pearsall
SA Brackenridge
Pool F
C.C. Moody
SA Lee
Santa Rosa
Pool G
C.C. Miller
Kingsville
SA Highlands
Pool H
Falfurrias
John Paul II
McAllen Memorial

Here is the schedule for the Pool Play on Dec. 1:

Site: Mary Carroll H.S. Main Gym

12:00 pmPool BAnnapolis vs Rockport
1:30 pmPool AC.C. Carroll vs Elgin
3:00 pmPool BSharyland vs Annapolis
4:30 pmPool AElgin v St. Stephens
6:00 pmPool BRockport vs Sharyland
7:30 pmPool AStephens vs CC Carroll

Site: W.B. Ray H.S. Main Gym

12:00 pmPool CC.C. Ray vs New Braunfels
1:30 pmPool DC.C. Veterans vs Sharyland Pioneer
3:00 pmPool CNew Braunfels vs Santa Maria
4:30 pmPool DSharyland Pioneer vs SA Sotomayor
6:00 pmPool CSanta Maria vs C.C. Ray
7:30 pmPool DSA Sotomayor vs C.C. Veterans

Site: Richard King H.S. Main Gym

12:00 pmPool FC.C. Moody vs SA Lee
1:30 pmPool EC.C. King vs Pearsall
3:00 pmPool GKingsville vs SA Highlands
4:30 pmPool HJohn Paul II vs McAllen Memorial
6:00 pmPool FSanta Rosa vs C.C. Moody
7:30 pmPool ESA Brackenridge vs C.C. King

Site: Richard King H.S. Back Gym

12:00 pmPool GC.C. Miller vs Kingsville
1:30 pmPool HFalfurrias vs John Paul II
3:00 pmPool FSA Lee v Santa Rosa
4:30 pmPool EPearsall vs SA Brackenridge
6:00 pmPool GSA Highlands vs C.C. Miller
7:30 pmPool HMcAllen Memorial vs Falfurrias
