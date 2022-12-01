"Showdown on the Shoreline" varsity basketball tournament is underway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Coaches Association is hosting the "Showdown on the Shoreline" varsity basketball tournament from Dec.1 - Dec.3.
Teams from areas across Texas are taking part in the competition.
The games are being played at Mary Carroll High School, Richard King High School, and W.B. Ray High School.
Here is the pool playlist:
|Pool A
C.C. Carroll
Elgin
St. Stephens
|Pool B
Annapolis
Rockport
Sharyland
|Pool C
C.C. Ray
New Braunfels
Santa Maria
|Pool D
C.C. Veterans
SA Sotomayor
Sharyland Pioneer
|Pool E
C.C. King
Pearsall
SA Brackenridge
|Pool F
C.C. Moody
SA Lee
Santa Rosa
|Pool G
C.C. Miller
Kingsville
SA Highlands
|Pool H
Falfurrias
John Paul II
McAllen Memorial
Here is the schedule for the Pool Play on Dec. 1:
Site: Mary Carroll H.S. Main Gym
|12:00 pm
|Pool B
|Annapolis vs Rockport
|1:30 pm
|Pool A
|C.C. Carroll vs Elgin
|3:00 pm
|Pool B
|Sharyland vs Annapolis
|4:30 pm
|Pool A
|Elgin v St. Stephens
|6:00 pm
|Pool B
|Rockport vs Sharyland
|7:30 pm
|Pool A
|Stephens vs CC Carroll
Site: W.B. Ray H.S. Main Gym
|12:00 pm
|Pool C
|C.C. Ray vs New Braunfels
|1:30 pm
|Pool D
|C.C. Veterans vs Sharyland Pioneer
|3:00 pm
|Pool C
|New Braunfels vs Santa Maria
|4:30 pm
|Pool D
|Sharyland Pioneer vs SA Sotomayor
|6:00 pm
|Pool C
|Santa Maria vs C.C. Ray
|7:30 pm
|Pool D
|SA Sotomayor vs C.C. Veterans
Site: Richard King H.S. Main Gym
|12:00 pm
|Pool F
|C.C. Moody vs SA Lee
|1:30 pm
|Pool E
|C.C. King vs Pearsall
|3:00 pm
|Pool G
|Kingsville vs SA Highlands
|4:30 pm
|Pool H
|John Paul II vs McAllen Memorial
|6:00 pm
|Pool F
|Santa Rosa vs C.C. Moody
|7:30 pm
|Pool E
|SA Brackenridge vs C.C. King
Site: Richard King H.S. Back Gym
|12:00 pm
|Pool G
|C.C. Miller vs Kingsville
|1:30 pm
|Pool H
|Falfurrias vs John Paul II
|3:00 pm
|Pool F
|SA Lee v Santa Rosa
|4:30 pm
|Pool E
|Pearsall vs SA Brackenridge
|6:00 pm
|Pool G
|SA Highlands vs C.C. Miller
|7:30 pm
|Pool H
|McAllen Memorial vs Falfurrias