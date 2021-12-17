Watch
Steve Campbell named as Calallen's new football coach

KRIS file photo.
Steve Campbell has been hired as the new football coach at Calallen High School.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 17, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Longtime Calallen defensive coordinator Steve Campbell has been named the Wildcats' new head football coach.

Campbell replaces Phil Danaher, who announced his retirement earlier this week.

Campbell has taught and coached in the CISD since 1984 - the same year that Danaher started his record-breaking coaching career with the Wildcats.

Campbell is a 40-year veteran of coaching and teaching - 38 in Calallen and two at Tuloso-Midway. He graduated from Ray High School in 1977 and graduated from Texas Lutheran College in 1981 and received his Master's Degree in 1982 from Sul Ross State University.

He is married with two children, who both graduated from Calallen.

On the Calallen web page, Campbell notes that his favorite running back of all time is Walter Payton and his favorite basketball player is Michael Jordan.

Campbell also won 16 district titles as Calallen's boys track coach.

Also, the district has named longtime baseball coach Steve Chapman as assistant athletic director.

