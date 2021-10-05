Sinton's Galvan & Cruz share FNF GameChanger Award

SINTON, Texas — Sinton quarterback Rene Galvan connected with J.R. Cruz on a 28 yard touchdown pass with just 20 seconds left in the game to help lead the Pirates to a dramatic 28-21 win over Rockport-Fulton last Friday night in The Fever Game of the Week. Galvan and Cruz share this weeks Friday Night Fever GameChanger Award.

"It was something I knew had to get done," said Galvan. "Added a bit of pressure to it. I had to trust J.R. and my offensive line and I just knewe I had to get a good ball into his reach."

"Luckily I didn't slip and it was a great pass, perfectly thrown and that's all I could ask for," said Cruz. "I turned around and thought I was already in the endzone but I had fight for it and used my lengthy body to dive in for the score."

Cruz also uses his long body to his advantage in basketball. Standing 6'3 he is an all district standout and playing football has helped him become a better basketball player. "You have to jump, run and be quick and you have to play defense," said Cruz.

Galvan is a great quarterback but an even better baseball player. One of the top outfielders in our area, he expects to play division one college baseball next year. But for now , football is his focus.

"I love to play football. In Sinton, you grow up and play football and it's kind of the Sinton way and it builds character and toughness," said Galvan.