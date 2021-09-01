Schedule changes for Week 2 of high-school football

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of Tuesday night, three local football games scheduled for Friday have been either cancelled or rescheduled.

Los Fresnos cancelled its game against Gregory-Portland because of COVID-19 protocol. The Wildcats, however, were able to find a replacement game. They will play at Boerne Friday night.

Bishop's game against John Paul II also has been cancelled. The Badgers have yet to play this year. They hope to debut Sept. 10, when they play H.M. King at Javelina Stadium.

Skidmore-Tynan vs. Pettus was also cancelled.