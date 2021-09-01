Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Schedule changes for Week 2 of high-school football

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
The Bishop Badgers will host Taft Saturday night on the CW.
Bishop Badgers
Posted at 9:56 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 22:57:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of Tuesday night, three local football games scheduled for Friday have been either cancelled or rescheduled.

Los Fresnos cancelled its game against Gregory-Portland because of COVID-19 protocol. The Wildcats, however, were able to find a replacement game. They will play at Boerne Friday night.

Bishop's game against John Paul II also has been cancelled. The Badgers have yet to play this year. They hope to debut Sept. 10, when they play H.M. King at Javelina Stadium.

Skidmore-Tynan vs. Pettus was also cancelled.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education