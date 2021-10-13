Refugio's Hesseltine wins FNF GameChanger Award

REFUGIO, Texas — Refugio QB Caleb Hesseltine played only the first half against Bloomington last Friday but it was a perfect 24 minutes of football. He completed all seven of his passes, five of which resulted in touchdowns helping lead the top ranked Bobcats to an eye popping 63 to nothing first half lead . Refugio beat Bloomington 72-0 and Hesseltine takes home the Friday Night Fever GameChanger Award.

"We had an awesome week of practice and everyone was focused and we just had to trust our coaches," said Hesseltine.

Refugio head football coach Jason Herring calls his star QB a dream to coach. "He is brilliant, like having a coach on the field," said Herring. "Such a great kid, great leader and a winner. He knows the offense really well and puts a lot of time in studying so he is well ahead of the game before he gets to the stadium."

Hesseline grew up in a football family. His dad Graig Hesseltine was a long time head coach at Ingleside. "Being in my dad's office and hearing him talk about different terminology about football has really helped me," said Hesseline.

Hesseltine also plays baseball and basketball for the Bobcats but has still manages to stay number one in his junior class. He appears to have also won the battle of time management. "Right after practice I go home and eat dinner and jump on whatever homework I have and I usually have maybe 30 minutes to play games afterwards," said Hesseltine.

He wants to play college football and become a financial planner upon graduation.