Orange Grove names Brent Kornegay athletic director, head football coach

Following a brief one-year retirement, former George West head football coach Brent Kornegay is taking over as athletic director and head football coach at Orange Grove.

Orange Grove Independent School District Superintendent Eddie Hesseltine confirmed the news Thursday morning, following an emergency meeting of the OGISD school board.

The former Longhorns coach announced last year, he was ready for retirement from coaching after six years at George West.

Kornegay had a previous stint in Orange Grove as head coach from 2001-09, before serving as coach in George West and Yoakum.

“Coach Karnegay is a proven coach with an amazing work history in the Coastal Bend," Hesseltine said. "We’re very honored to get him as our next athletic director and head football coach and we believe he will be good for all programs here at Orange Grove.”

Kornegay will start in his new role on June 1, Hesseltine said.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

