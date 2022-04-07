Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Orange Grove names Brent Kornegay athletic director, head football coach

Brent Kornegay
KRIS file image.
Veteran George West football coach Brent Kornegay has announced his retirement, effective in June.
Brent Kornegay
Posted at 11:23 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 12:23:46-04

Following a brief one-year retirement, former George West head football coach Brent Kornegay is taking over as athletic director and head football coach at Orange Grove.

Orange Grove Independent School District Superintendent Eddie Hesseltine confirmed the news Thursday morning, following an emergency meeting of the OGISD school board.

The former Longhorns coach announced last year, he was ready for retirement from coaching after six years at George West.

Kornegay had a previous stint in Orange Grove as head coach from 2001-09, before serving as coach in George West and Yoakum.

“Coach Karnegay is a proven coach with an amazing work history in the Coastal Bend," Hesseltine said. "We’re very honored to get him as our next athletic director and head football coach and we believe he will be good for all programs here at Orange Grove.”

Kornegay will start in his new role on June 1, Hesseltine said.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections