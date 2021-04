GEORGE WEST, Texas — Veteran George West football coach Brent Kornegay has announced his retirement.

Kornegay previously was head coach at Orange Grove and Yoakum before accepting the George West job.

His retirement becomes effective in June.

Korenegay is a native of George West. He directed Orange Grove, Yoakum and George West to 10-win seasons and playoff runs during his coaching tenures at those schools.

