Odem's Martinez earns FNF GameChanger Award

ODEM, Texas — Odem running back and defensive back Marcus Martinez saved his best for his final home game of his high school career. Trailing Hebbronville in the fourth quarter, Martinez scored on a 17 yard run to give the Owls a 21-20 lead last Friday night.

With just two minutes left in the game, and with the Longhorns on the Owls eight yard line, Martinez came up with a big interception to seal a 28-20 victory and a district championship. For his efforts, he earns the Friday Night Fever GameChanger Award.

'I just kept telling everyone keep their head up and stand tall and this is where we need to make a stand," said Martinez. "I was fortunate enough to be in the right spot at the right time and made a play."

"Marcus was responsible for another receiver but he recognized that play from film and turned his guy loose once he saw the ball in the air and made a big play," said Odem Head Coach Armando Huerta.

It was a very smart decision by Martinez but he makes a lot of smart decisions off the field too. He is currently Odem's salutatorian. Martinez credits football to his success in the classroom.

"The sport has definitely instilled some hard work and determination inside me and that's probably one of the biggest part of football that has helped me academically," said Martinez