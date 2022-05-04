Moody sending two track stars to state meet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Longtime Moody track coach Alicia Tipton knows she has two very special athletes competing at the state meet next week in Austin.

Senior Darrell Nation broke the Region IV record in the 200 meter dash with a time of 21.26 and lost out on winning the gold by just two tenths of a second.

"My talent is God given and during the first 100 meters I just push myself hard and in the second 100 meters I just have to pick it up when I know I'm slacking," said Nation.

He will also compete in the 110 meters.

Senior Clarence McGill is incredibly gifted, too.

He won the regional title in the 300 meter hurdles and will also compete in the 110 hurdles.

"Going into my senior year, I really thought of it as my legacy season and how I wanted to be remembered," said McGill "I hope to get more done at state."

"Watching them since their freshman year it has been amazing," said coach Alicia Tipton. "They are great athletes and I knew they had speed back when they first got here four years ago and here they are going to state next week. It's a very exciting time for these two young men."

The state track meet gets underway May 13 at The University of Texas.