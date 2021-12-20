Moody baseball helps Catholic Charities with holiday meals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thirty-five Moody baseball players helped box 1,100 holiday meals for Catholic Charities this past weekend. The meals will be distributed starting Tuesday to families who preregistered months ago.

Moody baseball has been helping Catholic Charities for 44 years.

"They have been an absolute blessing for us," said Catholic Charities acting executive director Angelina Garcia. "I could not begin to employ enough folks to make this event happen. We are so grateful for their help."

Holiday meal boxes include a seven or eight-pound ham, potatoes, corn, yam, a loaf of bread, and cookies.

"I graduated in 1998 and I did it as a player so this has been my 14th year and I am so happy to see these kids keep the tradition going, it's really special," said Moody assistant baseball coach Marco Medina. "Our players are grateful for what they have and this is a great way to show it."

"I think good things happen to good people," said Moody outfielder Roman Rodriguez. "When you do good things you will get something back because it's so important to give back to your community."