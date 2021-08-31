Miller preps for big TV game against Veterans Memorial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS TV will telecast Thursday night's big high school football game between Miller and Veterans Memorial at Buc Stadium starting at 7 p.m. Sophomore QB Jaeden Brown was sensational in his debut as the Bucs new starting signal caller leading his teammates to a 48-0 win over Ray last Friday. Brown threw for over 300 yards in just three quarters of action.

"I think I did pretty good but there's some things I still need to work on," said Brown. "I still need to work on my timing and footwork but overall it was a nice start."

No longer district foes, the Bucs and Eagles will be playing for bragging rights. Expect a playoff atmosphere at Buc Stadium along with a big crowd.

"I am ready for the whole fan base to show up," said Lonnie Adkism, Miller WR. "This is going to be a hyped up game and I am watching film on Vets all the time. I am studying really hard. Our entire team will be ready."

"I think this game is different because it's a big rivalry game and the stadium will be packed," said Joe Beltran, Miller offensive lineman. "I think our offense is doing really well and we will continue to do well but it's all about pacing. We need to be aggressive right from the start and punch open some holes."

