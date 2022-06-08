London's unfinished business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the second straight year. both the London Pirates and Sinton pirates are returning to state.

Both teams have been ranked number one in the state this year.

London will not play until Friday. so they are getting in a couple of practices before leaving for round rock. And this is why they have unfinished business to take care of.

You may recall, that they made it to the 3a championship game last year. they took a three-run lead into the bottom of the seventh and it appeared they were on their way.

But Malakoff scored four runs to rally and beat the Pirates. It was a devastating loss for the Pirates.

That loss has been the driving force behind their success this year.

They can't wait to get up to round rock and make amends.

"This is what we worked for all year after what happened last year. we came up just short so this is what we have been working for and just a blessing to be back in this spot. We are working on the little things which is what we have been doing all playoffs so we do the little things right everything else will take of itself," said London's Pitcher, Kobe Budd.

"We have a fire inside of us from last year, losing the state game in the last inning was pretty hard but it give us a lot to go out and play with, London's shortstop Jacob Mason said.

"The way it ended last year was tough and coming into this year as preseason ranked number one that's a lot of weight to wear on your shoulders and it's been a long year. we have had our ups and downs and faced a lot of adversity just glad to be back again,"Kevin Carr London baseball coach said.