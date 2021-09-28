London's Mason Jacob wins FNF GameChanger Award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates were looking to get off to a fast start against district Bishop last Friday night. Thanks to to two early touchdowns by Mason Jacob, he helped ignite a strong start to help lead the Pirates to a 35 to nothing lead at the end of the first quarter. His team went on to win 56-0.

"In practice, we were really focused, determined and motivated." said Jacob who plays both wide receiver and defensive back. "Bishop is a good district rival for us in every sport and in the first district game we wanted to prove it to them we are better."

Only a sophomore, he is already a multi sport star. Considered one of the top shortstops in the Coastal Bend, he helped lead the Pirates to the class 4A state championship game last year. Some scouts say he could get drafted after high school.

Jacob is also a star in the classroom because he is ranked in the top ten percent of his sophomore class. His extra time is filled with athletics but he still finds a way to get his academic work done in spectacular fashion. "On the football field, he told me one time tell me something once and I will always remember, that's all I need coach and it's that way it is in the classroom too," said London history teacher and coach Jason Braun. "I tell him something in class and boom he is making a 100 on that test. Tell him something later and boom he makes another 100 on a quiz. He is a great kid."

Congratulations to London's Mason Jacob our Friday Night Fever GameChanger award winner on the field and in the classroom.