London ekes out a 77-75 win against Aransas Pass

In a battle of powerhouse programs, London held on to beat Aransasa Pass 77-75 in the class 3A region IV quarterfinals Friday night at Veterans Memorial High School.

The victory snapped the Panthers' 25-game win streak.

Aransas Pass vs London boys basketball 0226

The Pirates trailed 30-26 at halftime, but hot second half shooting led them to victory.

The Pirates improve to 23-2 and advance to next week's regional semifinals against the winner of the matchup between San Antonio Cole and Blanco.

Aransas Pass finishes its season at 27-2.