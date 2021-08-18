King's Doug Foster happy to have a full year to prepare

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School head football coach Doug Foster is entering his second year as head coach of the King Mustangs; but says it still feels like his first year since he was hired late last year and had little time to meet his players and install his offense and defense.

"It was a challenge because when we got here we scrambled to meet everybody and getting all the athletes ready as a team," said Foster. "Of course not having them here at school in class was challenging to say the least."

Now one year later, you can see a big difference especially in practice because they appear to be a lot more confident as a group.

"It feels good and we have a lot of good team chemistry," said Mustangs defensive back Dalen Bolden.

"It's so great being back in person because when I was not here it was tough to make progress," said Mustangs defensive lineman Daniel Torres. "I was not doing as much as I am now."

Coach Foster expects bigger and better things from his team this year and has seen a great attitude during practice.

"These kids are chomping at the big to get back to some normalcy," said Foster. "They are happy to be back with their teammates participating without all the outside pressure which makes their life a whole lot better right now."

The Mustangs will open the regular season on the road at Austin Lanier August 27.