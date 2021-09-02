Hornets confident in offense led by senior QB Nash Villegas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A football team relies on its quarterback to lead the team on and off the field. For the Flour Bluff Hornets, Nash Villegas is that guy.

“The biggest thing is just his leadership qualities. He’s a super positive person, always accepts responsibility when things go wrong, and always gives credit when things go right to his teammates for our success. Exactly what you want in your quarterback,” said Hornet head coach Chris Steinbruck.

A senior, Villegas will be the QB1 for the Hornets for the second year. Last year, Villegas and the Hornets finished 11-2, and lost to Veterans Memorial in the state quarterfinal game.

“Once he got the speed of the game, he didn’t really look like a first year starter last year as a junior. He was very, very talented, and did a tremendous job for us last year. This year, the game has slowed down even more for him, having that year of experience under his belt, so we’re very, very excited about us offensively right now,” Steinbruck said.

Villegas credits his quick learning to the seniors on last year’s team.

“The beginning of the season was really me learning from them. Throughout the season, I kind of figured out what it was like on my own, and branched off into what I did,” he said.

Now, he tries to share that wisdom with younger guys on the team.

“I just try to guide them the best I can. Teach them things I wanted to be taught when I was younger, and help them learn their varsity experience,” Villegas said.

As a senior leader on the team, Villegas wants his teammates to know it’s okay to make mistakes, as long as they are working to improve.

“Everyone makes mistakes on this team, I make mistakes a lot, I make a lot of mental errors, these guys do as well. So, I want to make sure they know it’s okay to make errors. In practice, it’s okay to make errors, it’s when the game comes is when you need to be tough, mentally tough, physically tough,” he said.

The 6’6” Villegas is not only a gifted quarterback, he is highly skilled on the baseball diamond. He is committed to attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi for baseball, where he plans to pitch and play catcher. He said his experience as a two-sport athlete helped him develop in each sport.

“Being a quarterback really helped me throw as hard as I can right now, and also the leadership that it takes; being on the mound, being a quarterback, being a catcher, it all kind of correlates. You’ve got to lead the team anyway you can, and I think being a quarterback helped me throughout my life with that,” he said.