HARVEY: Rockport-Fulton Pirates may bend, but refuse to break

ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport-Fulton High School was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey four years ago, but Aransas County ISD has almost replaced all the facilities lost by the storm's fury.

The gymnasium was completely destroyed, but two brand-new gyms have been built, and are fully operational, thanks to a community which came together -- along with some outside sources.

"Ellen," in partnership with Lowe's, donated $1 million toward the start of a major rebuilding effort.

Volleyball player Kaylee Howell was an eighth grader when Harvey hit her school and, now a senior, said she is blessed to have such a beautiful gym to play in now.

"I really believe we have overcome and learned a lot of new things about coming together as a community," she said. "And that's our new motto as an athletic program -- one team -- and I feel like our community came together as one, too. We have a gorgeous facility to play in now -- something we didn't know when it would actually come true."

Pirates asst. football coach Angelo Trevino was a player when Harvey hit during preseason workouts. He is proud of the fact his team stuck together, and even made it to the second round of the playoffs.

"That year we had a great group of young men and we didn't fold," said Trevino. "We came together thanks to a great coaching staff and some are still here today. We pulled together for our hometown. "

The Rockport-Fulton Pirates proved they may bend a little, but refuse to break.