Galvan excited to live out lifelong dream playing on Longhorns baseball team

SINTON, Texas — Growing up in Texas, many dream of one day putting on the burnt orange of the University of Texas and becoming a Longhorns player.

For Sinton senior Rylan Galvan, that too has been a dream.

“I knew I wanted to go to the University of Texas at a really young age," he said. "I idolized that program a lot, it was something I wanted to be a part of."

Galvan’s dream is becoming a reality. The Pirates catcher and shortstop signed a National Letter of Intent last week to join the Longhorns' baseball team next year.

“It was relieving, you know, knowing all my hard work and dedication to this game since a very young age has finally paid off,” Galvan said. “It was kind of surreal knowing that I’m going to be playing at the next level, and the school I want to be at.”

His decision did not come as a surprise to anyone who knows him well, as Galvan has been committed to Texas for nearly three years; he announced his commitment back in 2019 as a freshman.

“They were the first ones who really believed in my potential, and my abilities on the field," he said. "So, that’s what really led to the early commitment, and it was a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders, just to get that out of the way, and focus on getting better."

Now in his senior year, Galvan has unfinished business before graduating. Last year, the Pirates were eliminated in the state semifinal. This year, Galvan and his teammates are aiming for the championship.

“Going to the state semifinals last year and coming up short, I want to go back and win a state championship,” he said. “It’s something me and my boys have talked about ever since we were very young. Knowing this group has that opportunity, we want to win a state championship.”

In less than a year, Galvan will be headed to Austin, officially joining the Longhorns' program, and he’s excited for the opportunity.

“I feel like I look good in burnt orange,” he said. “So it’s going to feel real good.”