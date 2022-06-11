Galvan brothers enjoy playing together and winning a state title

SINTON, Texas — The class 4A state champion Sinton Pirates returned home Friday afternoon to a big gathering of fans who welcomed them back.

Players showed off their state championship trophy and gold medals. It was a very special moment for everyone including twin brothers Rene and Rylan Galvan who have been starters on the team since their freshman year.

"It was unbelievable to win a state title but winning it with your brother was extra special," said Rene Galvan.

"We have been working for this since 8th grade and it finally happened during our senior year and we are just so happy," said Rylan Galvan.