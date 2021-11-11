Early signing day is a once in a lifetime event for area high school athletes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early signing day is an opportunity for high school athletes who play spring sports a chance to sign their letter of intent to play college athletics. Several student athletes from the Coastal Bend took advantage of that opportunity Wednesday.

At Flour Bluff, two of their star athletes decided to stay close to home.

Payton Baklik earned a track and field scholarship to Texas A&M Kingsville. Nash Villegas who is the starting quarterback on the football team will actually throw the baseball at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

"On the excitement scale, I would say about a 13 out of ten. Maybe a 16 since that's my favorite number," said Villegas. "It's been a really fun day and I am looking forward to having my family and friends watch me in person since they won't have to travel. This is a great time for me."

At Gregory-Portland, five Wildcat student athletes signed on the dotted line including another star baseball player.

Third baseman Easton Dowell saw his dream come true by signing to play at Texas Tech. "It's a big deal for me, growing up every little kid dreams of going to a school like Texas Tech and getting to play at the highest level," said Dowell.

"It's finally happening for me so it's pretty cool."