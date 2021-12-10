Carroll's Lauren Bell is living the dream

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — It is a homecoming for Carroll girl's basketball coach Lauren Bell. The former star player for the Lady Tigers graduated in 2008 and always dreamed of coaching at her alma mater.

That dream became reality when she was hired this past summer to take over the program after spending five years at Ray High School. "I have dreamed of this and I am definitely living the dream right now and getting to be in the gym coaching at a high level with some athletic girls who are getting after it every single day," said Bell. "This is everything I have asked for."

Bell has her Lady Tigers off and running with a 9-7 record and it appears her players have bought into her system, especially since they know she once wore a Carroll uniform. "She has really been an inspiration for us and I think it's really good that she came back to help make the legacy even better." said Carroll point guard Genesis Barnhart. "She has really boosted our confidence and she is a really good coach."

"Coach Bell makes basketball fun," said Carroll post JaNaisha Kelley. "She really wants us to communicate with each other on the court and because of that we are forming a winning bond."

Bell strongly believes her strength as Carroll's new coach is the fact she has already gone through what her players are dealing with now. "I have been there," said coach Bell. "I know what it feels like, looks like and sounds like in the gym everyday. I think it gives me an extra level of connection with my girls."

Carroll is 1-1 in district play and will host Moody Friday night.