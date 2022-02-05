Brahmas honor senior Nate Garcia

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Before the H.M. King Brahmas played host to Tuloso-Midway High School in a District 32-4A basketball showdown, they held a special ceremony to honor senior Nate Garcia.

He played his last regular season home basketball game in his varsity career and he is the school's all-time leading scorer with over 2,200 points.

Alan Harwell Nate Garcia was presented a basketball for his accomplishments over his varsity basketball career.

The school presented him a basketball engraved with the 2,000-point milestone, flowers and a plaque commemorating his accomplishments.

"It means everything to me," Garcia said at the ceremony. "Honestly, I can't thank God enough for waking me up and blessing me with another day, a beautiful day, everyday like he does. I take advantage and work hard, hang out with family and friends. This achievement I have is not the only thing I want in life. I have bigger goals in life, but (I'm) very thankful for this."

Nate said he wants to play collegiate basketball at Texas A&M University-Kingsville next, and eventually go on to be a coach and an educator in his future endeavors.

The Brahmas took the victory in the contest against T-M, 101-70. The win allowed the Bulls to remain undefeated in district play and also clinch a second consecutive district title.