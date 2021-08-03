Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Andrew Leon released as John Paul II athletic director and head football coach

items.[0].image.alt
John Paul II High School
John Paul II High School
Posted at 9:47 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 22:54:46-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a statement released by John Paul II High School, Athletic Director Andrew Leon is no longer employed at St. John Paul II High School. According to the statement it reads "Under the direction of the school administration, our athletic program will continue to move forward in the best interest of our students."

Marco Hernandez will act as interim athletic director. Since this is a personnel matter, the school will not release any further information. This is a developing story, we will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education