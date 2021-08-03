Andrew Leon released as John Paul II athletic director and head football coach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a statement released by John Paul II High School, Athletic Director Andrew Leon is no longer employed at St. John Paul II High School. According to the statement it reads "Under the direction of the school administration, our athletic program will continue to move forward in the best interest of our students."

Marco Hernandez will act as interim athletic director. Since this is a personnel matter, the school will not release any further information. This is a developing story, we will have more details as they become available.

