ROBSTOWN, Texas — A big moment is approaching for local fans of the Dallas Cowboys.

Legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael “The Playmaker” Irvin will be coming tonight to appear at the Boys and Girls Clubs annual All-Star Ball.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

More information can be obtained about the upcoming event here.

KRIS 6 Sports Director Alan Harwell will serve as the master of ceremonies at the event.