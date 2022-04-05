H.M. King's Joshua Carrillo excited about upcoming Special Olympics spring games

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Saturday's Special Olympics spring games at Cabaniss Field is drawing closer for H.M. King senior athlete Joshua Carrillo. He will be competing in the softball throw and 100 meter dash.

He has been competing since elementary school and has won several medals.

"He has a great attitude," said his coach Ed Gonzales. "I have never seen him negative and he is always ready to go. He is also a team leader because he always gives it 100 percent."

Carrillo's favorite sport is basketball. He has been the leading scorer on the Brahmas Special Olympics team for the past few years.

"I can do layups really well," said Carrillo. "I can also shoot threes too."

Carrillo works part-time at the Kingsville Steakhouse and his ultimate goal is to join the U.S. Army. He also indicated he would like to attend Texas A&M - Kingsville and study technology.