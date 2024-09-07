Gregory-Portland Wildcats hold special dedication ceremony for late GP announcer, Vito Duran

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory Portland's (GP) Vito Duran was the voice of the Gregory Portland Wildcats for over 5 decades. The district dedicated its press box to Duran who passed away earlier this year at 89-years-old during its first home game of the 2024 season.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo spoke with David Duran, Vito's youngest son.

"Our whole lives our dad did the games. He was prepared for the games, couldn’t wait to be on the air and broadcast the games and couldn’t wait to broadcast the games for those who couldn’t come and parents who worked who couldn’t make it to the games. He loved football, he loved the Wildcats," Duran said.

Dr. Paul Clore, a former GP superintendent, spent almost 20 years as Duran's colleague.

"Vito was a very down to earth individual who had his heart turned to students and student-athletes," Dr. Clore said.

The play-by-play caller suffered a stroke about 17 years into his career in 1989, but Duran said after a year off, he kept going for 34 more years as the Wildcats’ color commentator.

"For the longest time, we didn’t have an elevator here at Gregory Portland High School, so he would claim up the stairs using his cane," Duran said.

Vito Duran passed away in May of 2024 but David said he did not retire.

"He thought this year he would be back in the booth. He was hospitalized earlier this year. But he couldn’t wait for the schedule to come out," Duran said.

14 members of the family gathered on GP's field before the game for the celebration.

"It’s a tremendous honor. We’re really excited about it. We know that he is with us in spirit here today. He wouldn’t miss this for anything, I guarantee you," Duran said.

