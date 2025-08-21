Gregory-Portland running back leads young offense; Wildcat seniors set example in trenches

PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland fell short in the first round of playoffs last season. Now they've got a new quarterback, so expect veteran running back Cody Adame to carry the load early. It all comes down to their young offensive line.

"Yeah, Cody is going to be our workhorse. You know, we've got to lean on him," said Gregory-Portland football head coach Brent Davis. "We've got to get better in the running game. That's kind of what we do. That's what we like to base everything out of and he's going to a big part of that like he has the last two years."

Larissa Liska

The senior carried the ball for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Adame gives confidence to a younger o-line that will lean on senior Kali'i Leomiti who is a three-year varsity starter.

"He's kind of taken those young guys under his wing, and you know we're trying to get them to grow up fast," Davis said. "It's a lot, but he's doing a great job of helping."

The Wildcats' starting quarterback is expected to be Carter Dominguez. The junior played slot receiver last fall.

"And played quarterback in junior high, but last year we wanted him to be on varsity to get the speed of the game and all of that," Davis said.

Larissa Liska

G-P's defense returns eight varsity players. The majority of their experience is with the linebackers and secondary.

"I think the leadership," said Gregory-Portland senior cornerback and wide receiver Cooper Edwards. "Everyone is really bonding together and just like as a team we've been playing a lot better."

Larissa Liska

The Wildcats are young in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Cole Zipprian will be the vocal leader on defense. He totaled 74 tackles and three sacks his junior year.

"We've got some young people on the d-line with me,"Zipprian said. "I'm the oldest. I'm a senior, and they come to play. They're doing well."

Gregory-Portland hosts Calallen for the Battle of the Wildcats and our Game of the Week on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium. G-P is projected to finish second in UIL District 14-5A DII behind Miller.