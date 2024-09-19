Game Night South Texas: Carroll and Calallen face off for first time since 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats enter our week 4 Game Night South Texas matchup with a 3-0 record. They’ll be hosting the Carroll Tigers who are looking for their first win of the season. This matchup has not been played since 2017.

“Have faith in what we’re doing. I know we’re 0-3 right now, but we’re probably as good an 0-3 team in the state. Man we’ve been battle tested.”

Every week Carroll gets better. Week 1 was a 48-28 loss to Alice. Week 2, The Tigers fell 35-17. Then week 3 they lost 29-28 in an upset to St. Joseph Academy, a team that just beat Brownsville Veterans Memorial.

“Feel real confident in our run game," Pedro Garcia, Carroll junior center, said. "We have a lot of returners on the o-line. Our running back is a returner. We have a backup as a returner. We’re real new though on the pass game. New quarterbacks and new receivers. Just feel real confident though in my o-line.”

Now the Tigers' balanced offense will face undefeated Calallen. The Wildcats' offense, under first-year head coach Charlie Reeve, has allowed their two running backs to open up the passing game.

"I think being able to switch between the two has definitely been one of our biggest things," Hernandez said. "I think play calling has been one of our biggest things. To me it's been a lot of out-coaching people."

Hernandez and Ricardo Rodriguez lead a backfield that's surpassed 800 yards rushing after 3 games.

"Our offensive line has been kind of the foundation of our offense, and we talk about weapons on offense," Charlie Reeve, Calallen first-year football head coach, said. "It starts with those five guys."

"They've been getting after it," Hernandez said. "Every time we come into film there's a new clip on the screen saying oh yeah this is what we need to be doing. This is how exciting we can play and the physicality we need to be at."

Carroll's defense gets practice everyday going up against their own powerful backs Robert Muhammad and Jesse Garcia.

“We have a lot of kids," Cal Neatherlin, Carroll football head coach. "Our two big defensive ends Jonathan Hall and Logan Webb they’re really good. If we can stop that run we’ll be in good shape.”

Our Game Night South Texas matchup kicks off on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Phil Danaher Stadium. Catch the game live on our sister station KDF and the live stream on our website. It's Military, Veterans and First Responders appreciation night. Checkout the flyover right around 6:59/7 p.m.

