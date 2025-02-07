Wheels up; Veterans Memorial HS freshman competes in first track meet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Check out this historic moment for the Veterans Memorial track and field team.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, VMHS freshman and full-time wheelchair user Sara Flores competed in her first-ever track meet, and she started with shot put.

Larissa Liska

"I've always wanted to be a part of something like this, like part of a team," Flores said. "Once I got this opportunity to be able to part of a team I just decided to might as well just take a chance."

Before the spring season, Veterans Memorial helped her get the loaner racing chair she needed to also compete in the 400 and 100 meters. The crowd roared for Flores the entire way.

"It felt really good. I was really happy with how I did and it just felt really cool," Flores said.

The Eagles' inclusion has given Flores the chance to not only be part of a team, but have a chance to ride her way to State.

"If you want to do what I do don't get discouraged," Flores told KRIS 6 News. "Don't give up. It's going to be hard at first, but don't give up on it. It will be worth it."

