West Oso valedictorian Aracely Salinas places second in state tennis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — West Oso valedictorian Aracely Salinas did her school proud on the tennis court.

On Thursday, Salinas competed in the 2024 UIL 4A State Tennis Tournament, making her the first athlete to compete and represent West Oso High School.

She ended up placing second overall, losing 2 - 6 - 2 to the current defending state champion. Salinas' friends, coaches and family celebrated her success on and off the court

