West Oso senior makes history for the volleyball program

Milauni Williams, a senior on the West Oso High School volleyball team, has reached 1000 career kills.

Williams is the first player in program history to achieve this milestone.

Williams is rated as the #14 nationally and #10 in the state among top performing outside hitters, according to MaxPreps.

West Oso senior volleyball player Milauni Williams was set up. She receives set on the court every match, but her teammates and coach set up a celebration to honor a rare accomplishment for the program.

Coach Cheryl Fillmore said Williams is the first lady in program history to reach 1000 career kills, OR spikes that resulted in a point.

"We've had good outside hitters, we have good middles but never someone who can just play every position," Fillmore said.

She accomplished the feat in West Oso's last match against Edcouch-Elsa during a tournament. Williams celebration came as a surprise to her.

"She asked me, she said coach I should be getting close to that thousand mark. I said, I don't have time to look for that, I'm concentrating on the game. That was Monday she came in. But we knew it was coming, this day was coming," Fillmore said.

Williams has been on the varsity squad for three years and reached 1,000 kills only halfway through this season. Fillmore said Williams been a valuable leader through it all.

To make the feat even more impressive, MaxPreps has her rated as the #14 nationally and #10 in state for top preforming outside hitters.

The Lady Bears came into the match Tuesday with a record of 13-2.

