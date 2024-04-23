Watch Now
Veterans Memorial secures first district championship in program history

Veterans Memorial defeats Victoria East 19-4, securing first district championship in program history
Posted at 12:13 AM, Apr 23, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After nine seasons, the Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles (22-8, 9-0) won their first district championship in softball program history on Monday. A 19-4 run-rule victory over Victoria East in four innings.

Veterans Memorial senior Alyssa Burdge hit 2 home runs, one each in the second and third inning, and drove in 5 RBI. Two more Lady Eagles hit solo homers in the second inning, Maddie Aguilar and Emilee Holmes.

The Lady Eagles sealed their fate in the fourth inning when they scored 9 runs on 9 hits. Burdge doubled scoring 2 runs, Holmes hit a 2 RBI single, Desi Garcia hit a 2 RBI double and Kenadie Cavazos ended the game with an RBI single.

Veterans Memorial pitcher Meredith Cavazos earned the win, only surrendering 6 hits and 4 runs over 4 innings while striking out 4 batters.

Bi- District Playoffs vs. Mission Veterans Memorial
Game 1: Thursday- 6 p.m. at Mission
Game 2: Friday- 5:30 p.m. Cabaniss
Game 3: Saturday- 11a.m. Cabaniss

