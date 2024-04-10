Watch Now
Veterans Memorial overpowers Carroll 8-2, Ruiz delivers 8 strikeouts

Posted at 12:26 AM, Apr 10, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a close race for the lead in UIL district 29-5A, the Veterans Memorial Eagles added to their cause winning 8-2 against the Carroll Tigers in the south zone at Cabaniss Field on Tuesday.

The Eagles scored early in the first inning on an RBI triple from Adin Ruiz and RBI double from Zachary Hampton. Ruiz went 3-for-4 at the plate with 2 triples and 3 RBI.

Ruiz also earned the win on the mound. The starting pitcher struck out 8 batters, while surrendering 4 hits, 2 runs and walked 2 over 6 innings.

