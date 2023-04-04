Watch Now
Veterans Memorial holds of King 6-4 in District 29-5A matchup

Posted at 11:02 PM, Apr 03, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles held off the King Mustangs 6-4 in game one of their two-game series this week.

The Eagles scored early and pulled away for good with 3 runs in the second inning. Homar Barrera hit a RBI single. Jordan Glover doubled and then Damen Hernandez' sac fly gave the Eagles a 4-1 lead.

Michael Krall took the win for Veterans Memorial. The right-hander went 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits, striking out 3 and walking 1 batter.

Drew Garcia took the loss for King. The pitcher lasted 5 innings, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs while striking out 4 and walking 1 batter.

